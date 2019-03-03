Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in Sunday's loss
Vonleh contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Clippers.
Vonleh has amassed consecutive double-doubles while sinking 13-of-14 field goal attempts across these last two games. Furthermore, he has 18 double-doubles in 63 appearances this season compared to eight through his first four years (231 games).
