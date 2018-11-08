Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in win over Hawks
Vonleh scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.
It's his second straight double-double, and fourth of the season. Vonleh's ability to contribute in multiple categories has helped compensate for his limited ceiling, giving him some fantasy appeal since moving into the starting lineup, but Kevin Knox's return to the rotation should begin to cut into his minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Hauls in 11 rebounds Monday•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in loss to Pacers•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting at power forward Friday•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Hauls in 13 rebounds Saturday•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles in just 16 minutes•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...