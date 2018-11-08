Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in win over Hawks

Vonleh scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.

It's his second straight double-double, and fourth of the season. Vonleh's ability to contribute in multiple categories has helped compensate for his limited ceiling, giving him some fantasy appeal since moving into the starting lineup, but Kevin Knox's return to the rotation should begin to cut into his minutes.