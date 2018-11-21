Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles against old squad
Vonleh produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Vonleh drew the start against one of his old squads and responded with his first double-double since Nov. 7. The fifth-year veteran equaled a season high in scoring while also establishing a new high-water mark in rebounds. Vonleh had ceded some starts recently to Kevin Knox at power forward, and it remains to be seen if Tuesday's strong effort will lead to another run with the first unit versus the Celtics on Wednesday.
