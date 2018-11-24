Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles Friday

Vonleh recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-109 win over the Pelicans.

Vonleh has now strung together three-straight double-doubles while playing 30 minutes or more in each contest. His athleticism at the power forward position along with his shooting range (eight three-pointers made in his last three contests) should allow him to keep these minutes and continue this production moving forward.