Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles Friday
Vonleh recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-109 win over the Pelicans.
Vonleh has now strung together three-straight double-doubles while playing 30 minutes or more in each contest. His athleticism at the power forward position along with his shooting range (eight three-pointers made in his last three contests) should allow him to keep these minutes and continue this production moving forward.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...