Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles in just 16 minutes

Vonleh tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.

Vonleh came off the bench Wednesday, finishing with a double-double in just 16 minutes. He provided plenty of energy for the Knicks, out hustling the Hawks on both ends of the floor. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) left the game after just one minute and did not return which likely afforded Vonleh some extra run. If Robinson is forced to miss time, Vonleh could be a sneaky pickup in deeper formats, however, owners should not expect numbers like this on a nightly basis. After all, they were playing the Hawks.