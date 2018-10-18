Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles in just 16 minutes
Vonleh tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.
Vonleh came off the bench Wednesday, finishing with a double-double in just 16 minutes. He provided plenty of energy for the Knicks, out hustling the Hawks on both ends of the floor. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) left the game after just one minute and did not return which likely afforded Vonleh some extra run. If Robinson is forced to miss time, Vonleh could be a sneaky pickup in deeper formats, however, owners should not expect numbers like this on a nightly basis. After all, they were playing the Hawks.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...