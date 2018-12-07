Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-doubles Thursday

Vonleh finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 loss to the Celtics.

Vonleh played a team-high 34 minutes Thursday, ending with a 12-and-10 double-double. Despite the game being a blowout, Vonleh still managed to stay on the court for a substantial period of time. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Knicks thus far, working his way into standard league consideration. He is not a must-roster player but does offer some upside in rebounds and field-goal percentage.