Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Ekes out double-double in loss
Vonleh scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.
The 23-year-old barely scraped together his 15th double-double of the season -- not bad for a guy who only had eight in his career coming into 2018-19. Vonleh is purely a stopgap at the four for the Knicks until Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is back, but with the club focused squarely on improving its odds the draft lottery at this point, the front office will be in no rush to get KP back in the lineup -- leaving Vonleh headed for a modest career-best campaign.
