Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Game-time call Thursday

Vonleh (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Vonleh has missed the last five matchups due to a right ankle sprain, and he's in danger of missing another contest after being tagged as questionable for New York's upcoming clash. The Knicks should get a better idea on his availability closer to tipoff.

