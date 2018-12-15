Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Grabs ninth double-double

Vonleh scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime win over the Hornets.

It's his ninth double-double of the season, as the fifth-year forward continues to put together a somewhat modest career year for the Knicks. Now with his fourth NBA club, Vonleh is getting a bigger opportunity in New York than he did in his previous stops, but in the long run he's just keeping Kristaps Porzingis' (knee) spot in the starting five warm.