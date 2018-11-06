Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Hauls in 11 rebounds Monday
Vonleh contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.
Vonleh, who had been plagued by foul trouble recently, got things going again Monday as he finished with a double-double in 34 minutes of playing time. He has been a nice surprise thus far, exceeding expectations and carving out a nice role in the rotation. He is still more of a rebounding streamer in standard formats but is worth a look in slightly deeper formats if he can stay on the court.
