Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Hauls in 13 rebounds Saturday
Vonleh managed seven points (2-3 FG, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to Boston.
Vonleh played 21 minutes off the Knicks bench, finishing with an impressive 13 rebounds. He is certainly not the most reliable fantasy option but appears to be in front of Mitchell Robinson, who played just nine minutes, as the primary backup behind Enes Kanter. His value is basically limited to rebounds but look no further if you are in need of those, especially in deeper leagues.
