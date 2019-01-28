Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Held to two points in loss
Vonleh scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.
After four straight games of double-digit scoring production, Vonleh backslid mightily Sunday. Foul trouble has occasionally limited his production this season, but it was a lowered usage rate more than anything else that doomed him against Miami. Still locked in as the Knicks' starting center with Luke Kornet (ankle) sidelined, Vonleh is still probably worth holding in spite of his somewhat volatile numbers from game to game.
More News
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Another double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Ekes out double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in 25 minutes•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Rides double-double train•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Snags 10 boards in win•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Produces double-double in loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....