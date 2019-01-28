Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Held to two points in loss

Vonleh scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.

After four straight games of double-digit scoring production, Vonleh backslid mightily Sunday. Foul trouble has occasionally limited his production this season, but it was a lowered usage rate more than anything else that doomed him against Miami. Still locked in as the Knicks' starting center with Luke Kornet (ankle) sidelined, Vonleh is still probably worth holding in spite of his somewhat volatile numbers from game to game.