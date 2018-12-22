Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Inefficient double-double Friday
Vonleh totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to Atlanta.
Vonleh put up his tenth double-double of the season Friday but continues to struggle with his efficiency. The fact he starts at the power forward spot but frequently play's the small-ball center ensures Vonleh sees plenty of playing time on most nights. He doesn't have the highest upside but is still worth a look in standard formats as a low-end big man.
