Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Joining New York

Vonleh agreed to join the Knicks on Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Vonleh spent 33 games with Portland last season (12 starts) before being moved to Chicago. There, he saw 19.0 minutes per game and averaged 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. In joining New York, where Kristaps Porzingis' (knee) timetable for a return remains unclear, Vonleh may have an opportunity to see a similar workload. However, across his four years in the league, Vonleh has shown little evidence that he'll become fantasy relevant soon, especially with the sort of minutes he's projected to see with the Knicks.