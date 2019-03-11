Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Limited production in return
Vonleh contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
Vonleh returned after missing just one game with a hip injury, putting up eight points and six rebounds in 28 minutes. Vonleh had been playing well prior to going down, but this was a more subdued effort. Mitchell Robinson played well again and saw a whopping 32 minutes in the loss. Vonleh's exact role could change as the season winds down, making his a risky play in standard leagues.
