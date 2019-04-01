Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Listed out Monday

Vonleh (ankle) will remain out Monday against the Bulls.

Vonleh is due to be re-evaluated after suffering an ankle sprain and bone bruise last week, but the Knicks have already marked him Monday, which isn't exactly the most encouraging sign. Following Monday's game, the Knicks end the season with five games over an eight-day span.

