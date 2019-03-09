Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Out with hip bruise
Vonleh (hip) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Vohleh apparently picked up the injury earlier in the week, and he'll be held out Saturday as the Knicks play on the first day of a back-to-back. Vonleh has started the last six contests, and his absence could open up a spot in the lineup for Lance Thomas or the recently acquired Henry Ellenson.
