Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Pours in 15 points

Vonleh finished with 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

After being held under 20 minutes in both of the previous two contests, Vonleh saw his playing time pick up while the Knicks avoided falling into a huge first-half deficit. Vonleh still fouled out for the second time in three games, but not before turning in one of his more efficient shooting outings of the campaign. After converting only 29.7 percent of his three-point attempts through the first four seasons of his career, Vonleh has surprisingly discovered some touch from distance thus far in 2018-19, drilling 19 of his 42 attempts (45.2 percent).