Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Produces double-double in loss

Vonleh accrued 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

Vonleh netted his third consecutive double-double, while also tying his season-high with three blocks. Vonleh is a great rebounder but has struggled to provide complimentary value consistently. That said, he's shooting 39.2 percent from three on 2.1 attempts per game this season, and has blocked eight shots over his past four games, indicating his ability to provide cross-category production when given a sufficient workload.