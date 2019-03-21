Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Friday
Vonleh (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
A sprained right ankle has kept Vonleh out over the past three days, but it seems like he's making progress. Prior to suffering the injury, he had started nine games in a row.
