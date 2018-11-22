Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Records double-double Wednesday
Vonleh totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 victory over the Celtics.
Vonleh has made 10 threes total on the year, four of which have come in the past two games. He now has consecutive double-doubles and will look to keep the good times rolling when they return home to face the Pelicans on Friday.
