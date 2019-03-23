Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Remains out Sunday
Vonleh (ankle) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Vonleh will sit out for the fifth consecutive game, and the Knicks will reevaluate him sometime early next week while they're in the midst of a three-day break. Following Sunday's contest, New York plays Thursday against Toronto and Saturday against Miami -- both at home.
