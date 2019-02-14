Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Returning to bench
Vonleh will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Vonleh drew the start in Wednesday's game but Luke Kornet is getting the starting nod Thursday. Vonleh played just 18 minutes in his start Wednesday and won't likely see much of a minutes drop, if any, in Thursday's outing.
