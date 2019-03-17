Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Ruled out Sunday

Vonleh (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Vonleh sprained his ankle Friday and is considered day-to-day with the issue. Henry Ellenson and Luke Kornet will figure to see some extra minutes as long as Vonleh is out. Looking ahead, Vonleh could return as soon as Monday's tilt against Toronto.

