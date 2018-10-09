Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Scoreless in Monday's start
Vonleh finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-98 loss to the Wizards.
Vonleh was held scoreless, but he did manage to fill up the box score while starting in place of Enes Kanter (rest). With that being said, Vonleh is probably best reserved for use in deep leagues.
