Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Shows off passing skills

Vonleh scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 30 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 119-107 loss to the Hornets.

Vonleh's scoring (and playing time) has been fairly volatile from game to game, but the Knicks' starting power is still in the midst of his best fantasy campaign of his five NBA seasons. The big man typically offers most of his value through his rebounds and defensive production, but he showed some rare polish as a passer Sunday. The nine dimes were a season high and bumped up his total to 16 over the past three contests. Given that he's averaging just two assists per game on the season, however, it would probably be unwise to expect Vonleh to remain much of an asset in the category.