Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Sidelined again Friday

Vonleh (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Houston.

This will make 10 straight absences for Vonleh, who continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. At this point, with just three games remaining in the season, New York doesn't have much reason to bring Vonleh back. But since the Knicks are yet to provide an update on his progress, he'll continue to be day-to-day unless it is reported otherwise.

