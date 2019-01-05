Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Snags 10 boards in win
Vonleh provided seven points (2-6 FG,1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals and an assist across 17 minutes in Friday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.
The Knicks elected to give Enes Kanter a more substantial role on Friday, limiting Vonleh's contribution to a degree. He still managed a double-digit rebounding total, a feat he's accomplished in six of his last even games. The Indiana product looks to be the Knicks' long-term guy under the basket after flirting with the starting role early in the season.
