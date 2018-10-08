Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting at center Monday
Vonleh will pick up the start at center for Monday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.
Usual starter Enes Kanter is expected to get the night off for rest, which will allow Vonleh to enter the top unit in his place. Vonleh should temporarily see an uptick in playing time, but is fully expected to be relegated back to the bench by the time the regular season arrives.
