Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting at power forward Friday
Vonleh is starting at power forward Friday against the Warriors, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale is looking to throw a new-look starting five out against the Warriors. Through five games, Vonleh is averaging 7.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes.
