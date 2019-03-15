Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting Friday
Updating a previous report, Vonleh will get the start at power forward in Friday's game against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The Knicks announced Lance Thomas would get the start at power forward roughly an hour before tip-off, but it appears coach David Fizdale changed his mind. Vonleh is averaging 8.8 points and 8.1 rebounds across 26.5 minutes in 56 starts this season.
