Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting vs. San Antonio
Vonleh will draw the start at center Sunday against the Spurs.
Vonleh has come off the bench in four of his team's previous five contests, but with Deandre Jordan (ankle) ruled out Sunday, he'll return to the first unit. His scoring production has been lacking of late, as he's averaging 5.3 points along with 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists over his last 10 contests.
