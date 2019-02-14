Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Starting Wedndesday
Vonleh will get the start Wednesday against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Vonleh will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the past two games. In 56 appearances this season, he's averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.9 minutes.
