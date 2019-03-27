Knicks' Noah Vonleh: To be re-evaluated next week

Vonleh underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed a right ankle sprain with a bone bruise in his right foot, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. Vonleh will be re-evaluated next week.

With only eight games left in the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Vonleh has already played his final game of the year. Still, team doctors will provide an update next week regarding his status. In the meantime, Mario Hezonja should continue starting at power forward.