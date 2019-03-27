Knicks' Noah Vonleh: To be re-evaluated next week
Vonleh underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed a right ankle sprain with a bone bruise in his right foot, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. Vonleh will be re-evaluated next week.
With only eight games left in the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Vonleh has already played his final game of the year. Still, team doctors will provide an update next week regarding his status. In the meantime, Mario Hezonja should continue starting at power forward.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...