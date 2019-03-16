Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Will not return
Vonleh will not return to Friday's matchup with the Spurs due to a right ankle injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Vonleh provided four points and one assist in nine minutes before injuring his ankle. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, it will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game. Expect an update on his status once the Knicks provide more clarity on the issue.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...