Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Will not return

Vonleh will not return to Friday's matchup with the Spurs due to a right ankle injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Vonleh provided four points and one assist in nine minutes before injuring his ankle. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, it will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game. Expect an update on his status once the Knicks provide more clarity on the issue.