Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Will start after all
Vonleh is starting Friday against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The Knicks initially announced that Lance Thomas would draw the start at power forward, but they've since made adjustments to the lineup and will actually start Vonleh. He's averaging 11.4 points and 8.0 boards over his previous five matchups.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...