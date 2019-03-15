Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Will start after all

Vonleh is starting Friday against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks initially announced that Lance Thomas would draw the start at power forward, but they've since made adjustments to the lineup and will actually start Vonleh. He's averaging 11.4 points and 8.0 boards over his previous five matchups.

