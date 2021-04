Pelle formally signed his contract with the Knicks and is available to make his debut Saturday against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said the newly-acquired center is "situational," which Bondy clarifies as meaning Pelle is likely out of the rotation barring something unforeseen. Between the Nets and Kings earlier this season, Pelle has totaled nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 32 minutes.