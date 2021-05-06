Pelle (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Pelle picked up the injury in Monday's win over Memphis, but it appears that it was just a mild ankle sprain. With Nerlens Noel also available Wednesday, Taj Gibson could see decreased run in the Knicks' frontcourt.
