Pelle re-signed Monday with the Knicks on his second 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-10 center will stick around in a depth role for New York for at least the next week and a half, despite making only one three-minute cameo in his initial 10-day stint. Altogether, Pelle has appeared in five games in 2020-21 between the Nets, Kings and Knicks, averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 7.0 minutes.