Pelle agreed to a multi-year contract with the Knicks after Wednesday's win over the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday was the last day of the 28-year-old second 10-day contract with the Knicks, but he'll remain with the team after reaching a new deal. Pelle had two points (1-1 FG) and one rebounds in nine minutes versus Atlanta and should continue to provide depth at center for New York.