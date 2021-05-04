Pelle is questionable for Wednesday's game at Denver with a sprained right ankle.
The 28-year-old suffered the injury Monday at Memphis when he had two points (1-1 FG), three blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. Pelle could see a similar workload Wednesday if available, since Nerlens Noel (ankle) is also questionable.
