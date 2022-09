Omot has signed a contract with the Knicks, the team announced Friday.

Omot's last NBA action was in 2018 when he played for the Warriors' summer league team. Last season he played for Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico and averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.1 minutes over 27 games. The forward out of Baylor will attempt to make the roster at the forward position alongside recent signing Garrison Brooks.