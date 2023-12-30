Anunoby was traded to the Knicks on Saturday along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anunoby has long been involved in trade speculation during his tenure with the Raptors, and Toronto has finally opted to make a deal. In New York, Anunoby will presumably take over Barrett's vacated starting role and provide a defensive upgrade for the Knicks. The 26-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks across 33.8 minutes per game this season with Toronto. With the Knicks playing the Pistons on Saturday, Anunoby will presumably make his debut with New York on Tuesday versus the Cavaliers.