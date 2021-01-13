Toppin (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets but coach Tom Thibodeau would not commit to saying the rookie will play, Danny Small of ESNY reports.

The rookie has worked his way back from a strained calf, but coach Thibodeau noted that Toppin is going to go "step-by-step" and if "there is an opportunity" to play him, then he'll see the court. This is good news for fantasy managers who have held onto Toppin in season-long leagues and may be able to activate him soon. In DFS, he's an extremely risky play Wednesday.