Toppin (lower leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Toppin missed the last 13 games due to a fractured right fibula, but he was upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. He'll officially be able to return to the court against San Antonio, but he'll likely face a minutes restriction following his lengthy absence. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game over his first 25 appearances this season.