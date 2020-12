Toppin (calf is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Toppin emerged from Wednesday's opener with a sore right calf, and it looks as though it'll keep him out of Friday's contest. Considering it comes on the first night of a back-to-back, it's possible Toppin could end up missing Sunday's game against Milwaukee, as well. The rookie played 24 minutes Wednesday against Indiana, finishing with nine points, two blocks and three rebounds.