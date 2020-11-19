Toppin was selected by the Knicks with the eighth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 22-year-old was considered by some to be potential top-five selection, but the Knicks were able to grab him with the No. 8 pick. Toppin finished his career at Dayton as a redshirt sophomore and averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent overall and 39.0 percent on three-point attempts. He could immediately slide into the frontcourt rotation with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.