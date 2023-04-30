Toppin will start Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat on Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Toppin will move into the starting lineup in place of Julius Randle, who's been ruled out after tweaking his ankle during the Knicks' close-out Game 5 win over Cleveland. Through five playoff contests, Toppin has averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.2 minutes per game.