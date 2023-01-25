Toppin finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 105-103 win over Cleveland.

The third-year forward continues to see minimal court time behind the red-hot Julius Randle, but Toppin has scored in double digits in back-to-back games while going 6-for-8 from three-point range. In nine games since recovering from a lower-leg injury and rejoining the Knicks' frontcourt rotation, Toppin is averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 threes in only 11.1 minutes a night.