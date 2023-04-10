Toppin had 34 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 loss to Indiana.

Making his fifth straight start, Toppin set a season high in points in the season finale. The third-year forward has displayed the upside that made him the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft over the last couple weeks, averaging 21.8 points during his latest starting stint, and he might remain in the starting five to begin the Knicks' first-round series against the Cavaliers if Julius Randle (ankle) isn't yet 100 percent.